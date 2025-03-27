Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a map showing the movement of wolves over the past month. The agency releases these maps monthly to help inform the public, recreationalists, and rangers.

Since releasing wolves back into the wild, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received plenty of feedback from both residents who support the reintroduction efforts and from those who don't.

Where Have Colorado's Wolves Traveled Over the Last Month?

This map provided by CPW shows how the wolves travel based on watershed.

The wolves continue to move to Colorado's western counties in search of food, places to live, and mates. As the population grows, more wolves pair up, mate, and create packs.

Wolves breed once a year in February and give birth in April or May. According to CPW, females will travel with their packs until they give birth.

Tips if You Happen to Encounter a Wolf in Colorado

Much like other wildlife in the state, wolves would rather stay clear of humans. However, there can be time when in the wild, you could encounter a wold. CPW recommends the following:

Do not approach a wolf, especially one that is feeding or with pups, or if you have a dog with you.

Maintain visual contact with the wolf so you can see what it is doing and where it is.

If you have a dog with you, keep the dog away from the wolf.

Your best bet is to give the wolf/wolves as much space as you can. Remain calm and walk away while maintaining visual of the animal.

If you think you saw a wolf, you can report it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

