Updated Information of All the Colorado Wildfires
Wildfires can break out year-round in Colorado. Since the 1970s, Colorado has endured a major wildfire somewhere in our state during each month of the year at one time or another.
Interactive maps at fireweatheravalanche.com is a simple to use site that shows the status of wildfires across the country.
When is Wildfire Season in Colorado
Wildfire Season in Colorado used to be a 4 month-long event that took place during the summer months. It's a year-round affair in 2022. Recent years have seen an increased initiative for preparedness throughout the state no matter what time of year it is.
How Many Wildfires are on the Colorado State Map in 2022?
The following wildfires are currently a part of the "live" wildfire map found at www.fireweatheravalanche.org
- The Simms Fire
- The High Park Fire
- The Fort Lyons Fire
- The Rio Blanco Fire
- The County Road 56 Fire
- Ff Fire in Cheyenne County
- The County Road R Fire
- The Bents Fort Fire
- The Haswell Fire
- The Sheridan Lake Fire
- The Cheeseman West Fire
- The Verdemont Fire
- South Cox Canyon Fire
- The 516 Fire
- The Devils Fire
- The Incident 133 Fire
- The Whitecotton Fire
- The Ncar Fire
- The 37e Fire
- The County Road 59 Fire
- The Ff Fire
A Closer Look at Each Fire on the 2022 Colorado Wildfire Map
Scroll through the 2022 Wildfire statistics below to see the location of each fire, the current status of the blaze, how large it is, along with the units responding to each fire.
Here are All the Colorado Wildfires in 2022
