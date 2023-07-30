14 of the Biggest, Most Destructive Wildfires in Colorado Since 1980

Colorado's recorded history of wildfires dates back to 1924's Jim Creek Fire in Winter Park; 2,000 acres burned in that fire. Since then, the total of noted wildfires in the state has reached nearly 100.

Thousands of peoples' lives have been affected by the wildfires that Colorado has seen; whether it be by those directly impacted to those saddened and shocked by what the fires have done.

When Colorado has seen so much destruction from wildfires, Coloradans tend to get tense when they see smoke.

