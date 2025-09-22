Colorado is about to get a real taste of fall as a strong storm system pushes into the Western Slope. After weeks of sunshine and late-summer warmth, unsettled weather is moving in, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and cooler air.

What Does the First Day of Fall Look Like in Colorado?

Rain will rear its ugly head again on Monday and continue into Tuesday morning. Some of the stronger storms could bring gusty winds, heavy downpours, and even small hail, making travel a little tricky and outdoor plans a bit damp.

The highest mountain peaks above 12,000 feet could even see a dusting of snow. It may not stick, but it’s a reminder that fall has arrived and winter isn’t too far behind.

Temperatures will also take a noticeable dip on Tuesday, dropping below normal for this time of year. If you’ve been hanging onto summer, this cool-down may feel like a shock.

READ MORE: If you're looking to see Colorado's beautiful fall colors, you'll want to know the dates they'll change. We have them for you.

Just Like Colorado Weather, Wait a Bit and It'll Change

On Wednesday, the weather changes again. Sunshine returns, drier air replaces rain, and afternoon highs will climb back to more typical late-September values. That dry stretch should hold through Thursday, but the weekend forecast is a little more uncertain.

Another storm system could drift in from the Southwest. If it moves far enough north, Western Colorado could see another round of rain, especially across the southern half of the state.

