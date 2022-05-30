Have You Ever Been to This Unique Colorado Toy and Game Store?

If you are looking for a unique toy or game for someone special in your life, you need to go to the Wizard's Chest in Denver. This one-of-a-kind store is located at 451 Broadway and if you've never gotten the chance to experience the store, you are missing out.

We have been to the Wizard's Chest a handful of times and each time we leave, we have a fun memory from being in the store.

The Wizard's Chest opened in Denver in 1983 in an 850-square-foot shop. Today, the Wizard's Chest has magically grown nearly 20 times the size of the original shop to 16,000 square feet.

The whimsical decor of the shop starts well before you walk through the doors as a castle sits on Denver's Broadway. A metal wizard greets you before entering as you venture into the store.

Games, toys, costumes, science kits, and more will fill your time in the Wizard's Chest. It is truly one of Colorado's neatest stores. The Wizard's Chest has pretty much anything you could possibly need when it comes to costumes. They even have costumes for your pet too.

If you have never been to the Wizard's Chest, you NEED to go. Check out some of the footage from the Wizard's Chest in Denver:

If you would like to learn more about what type of items you can find in this store, visit the Wizard's Chest online.

