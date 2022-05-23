Colorado Tourist Trap ‘World’s Wonder View Tower’ Now Abandoned

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

A former Colorado tourist attraction by the name of the 'World's Wonder View Tower' has a lot of history, once known as one of the tallest towers in the United States but has since been left totally abandoned.

Location of Colorado's 'World's Wonder View Tower'

The now-abandoned 'World's Wonder View Tower' is located in a part of Colorado that many would consider the middle of nowhere.

The former attraction sits just outside of the town of Genoa, Colorado on the state's eastern plains and is only accessible via dirt road.

Once a Popular Colorado Tourist Attraction

The 'World's Wonder View Tower' was built in the 1920s and, at the time, was called the 'highest point between New York and Denver.' It was also known as the only place in the United States where you could see parts of six different states; Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, New Mexico, and South Dakota. However, these claims have never been proven to be true.

The tower itself is 65 feet tall and the tourist attraction once had a museum, gift shop, and a couple of buildings that appear to have once been living quarters.

However, the tourist attraction closed for good following the death of the then-owner, and many of the items inside the museum and gift shop were auctioned off in 2014.

Colorado's 'World's Wonder View Tower' Today

After being abandoned for over a decade, this former tourist attraction is a sad shell of its former self. All of the buildings are locked up with boarded-up windows and all of the structures have been worn from weather and other elements.

The site is on private property but you can take a virtual tour of Colorado's now-abandoned 'World's Wonder View Tower' tourist attraction as it looks today:

