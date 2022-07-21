It's the time of year for family vacations in Colorado. Thankfully, the Centennial State is probably one of the best places to plan a vacation in.

Sure, winter break usually means a trip to one of the many world-class skiing resorts in our state, but these are summer months and it's time to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So, where are we off to?

Vacations in Colorado Must Include the Great Outdoors

Summer vacations in Colorado mean fun activities outside. You'll be hard-pressed to find a nicer-looking backdrop for a family vacation than the mountain ranges around Colorado. If you love fishing, hiking, camping, rock climbing, whitewater, kayaking, live music, or anything else you can enjoy outside, then this is the state you want to be vacationing in.

Colorado's Most Visited Attractions

The most visited tourist destination in Colorado is Rocky Mountain National Park. The site Planetware.com says Mesa Verde National Park, Denver, Vail, and Pikes Peak round out the top five. Below we start you off with 20 great Colorado vacation destinations and you can help us add to the list with your suggestions.

20 Idea Starters for a Great Family Vacation in Colorado

Below you'll find family vacation ideas from all over the state. We'll include maps to get you there, and some must-see attractions that are located closest to each of these spots that are perfect for a fun getaway with the entire family. Open our station app to tell us which Colorado vacation destination is your favorite.

Perfect Summer Family Vacations Around Colorado Get out and explore Colorado with the family this summer at any of these great Colorado vacation destinations. Each stop along the way offers a unique view of the Rocky Mountains and tons of unique activities to keep the whole group entertained.

