Western Colorado is in for another unsettled stretch of late-summer weather.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says scattered storms will hang around through Friday, with the potential to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Flash Flood Threat Looms With Thursday Storms

Thursday afternoon storms are most likely north of Highway 50, but isolated showers could pop up elsewhere.

Burn scars and already saturated soils remain the biggest concern. Even a short burst of heavy rain can cause problems in those areas, so if you’re out hiking, camping, or driving mountain roads, stay weather aware.

Showers will linger Thursday night, especially in northern Utah and northwest Colorado. On Friday, another surge of moisture moves in with a weak front.

Expect plenty of clouds, cooler-than-average temperatures, and another round of scattered showers and storms. That keeps the flash flooding risk in play heading into the weekend.

Sunny Skies and Warmer Temps Return Late August

By Saturday, things start to shift. Drier air will begin to push in, cutting down on storm activity.

A few afternoon storms are still possible in the mountains, but much of the region will see a break.

Sunday through the middle of next week looks drier overall, with storms mainly confined to the southern mountains. Temperatures will climb back to seasonal norms as high pressure rebuilds.

In short, keep the umbrella and rain gear handy through Friday, then expect a gradual return to sunnier skies and warmer afternoons as we close out August.

