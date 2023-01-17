Take a Rare Look Inside + Learn About Colorado’s Sports Castle

Colorado is full of history, and much of the history that remains today can be found in historic buildings. One historic building has gone through major changes over its lifetime and is still standing in downtown Denver, but looks much different on the outside than it did in its heyday.

Keep scrolling to learn about the Sports Castle, and take a virtual tour of the building as it stands today.

History of Colorado's Sports Castle

The Sports Castle is a four-story, 35,000-square-foot building at 1000 Broadway in downtown Denver.

The building was originally erected in 1926 as the Cullen-Thompson Motor Company Building with the purpose of being a Chrysler showroom. However, that all changed in 1971 after sporting goods legend Jerry Gart of Gart Brothers, later known as Gart Sports and finally Sports Authority, purchased the building.

It was at this time that the building became home to the famous annual Sniagrab sale which was touted as the largest ski sale on the planet. The Sports Castle would remain a sporting goods megastore until Sports Authority would become defunct in 2016, leaving it largely empty from then on.

What's Inside Colorado's Sports Castle Now?

The Sports Castle has a few reminders of its sporting goods past but has sat nearly empty for the last several years. However, the building is becoming more active in terms of hosting events like receptions, corporate parties, and galas recently and it appears that the Sports Castle will just continue to grow in this area.

Keep scrolling to take a virtual tour of what the Sports Castle, more or less, looks like today:

