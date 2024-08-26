How to Avoid an Unnecessary Speeding Ticket in Colorado

We'll be the first to say it, some Colorado roads have speed limits that are too slow. However, That doesn't deter people from treating the speed limit as a suggestion.

No matter where you travel around the state, motorists act like they are driving a go-kart weaving in and out of traffic ignoring the speed limit. In Grand Junction, it's like driving the Indy 500 just getting to work.

Speed Limits In and Around Colorado

Truthfully, speed limits aren't too slow in most spots around Colorado. Heck, in the "country," most roads are 65. In some states, that's the speed limit on the expressways.

On the other hand, some roads need an increase in the speed limit especially since the posted speed limit has been the same for decades despite the increased safety of cars and trucks.

The first time I visited Colorado, I was told you could speed anywhere in the state, except the small mountain towns. Roads in between were fair game for putting the gas to the floor. Since I was just a tourist at the time, I drove the speed limit so I could take in the scenery. No doubt I ticked off a few residents.

Colorado's Need for Speed

One thing that I don't understand is the people speeding to work. Why are you in such a hurry to get somewhere you despise? On the other hand, these seem like the same people who drive slowly as molasses on the way home. A place you'd probably want to be.

My wife tells me I drive like a grandpa, you know, the speed limit. I do it respectfully though, I don't camp out in the left lane on the expressway.

Speaking of the expressway, if you're not doing 10+ miles per hour over the speed limit (in the slow lane) you'll get run right off the road. That includes the old "grandmas and grandpas" heading to the grocery store.

If you're looking for a way to avoid a speeding ticket in Colorado, follow the below tips. Also, we do not support you if you're breaking the law, that's on you, Richard Petty.

