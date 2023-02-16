What’s Next for Colorado Man Accused of Threatening Politician?

A Colorado man is accused of exhibiting troubling behavior including multiple threats to police, friends, and even a high-ranking politician. An arsenal of firearms was confiscated and the man has pleaded guilty, but what's next?

A Colorado Man Makes Numerous Threats

Let's start at the beginning. This past June 23rd, the United States Secret Service contacted the Steamboat Springs Police Department in regard to a man that was allegedly making serious threats against a former high-ranking politician.

The man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Domin of Steamboat Springs, denied these threats, effectively closing the case. However, early in the following month, additional threats against the lives of law enforcement officials, friends, family members, and politicians resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest.

The Colorado Man is Arrested

Despite a warrant being issued for Domin's arrest, police had knowledge of the man's arsenal of weapons and former military service, so instead of approaching his home they instead watched for him to leave the residence in order to avoid any incident.

On July 13th, Domin was arrested by the Steamboat Springs Police Department and charged with six charges of stalking. Immediately following the arrest, police confiscated 13 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and roughly 100 loaded magazines, some of which had the capacity of up to 30 rounds.

Domin's bail was set at $25,000 and he was taken from Steamboat Springs to Grand Junction shortly thereafter and checked into West Springs Health.

What's Next for the Colorado Man?

On February 3rd, 2023, Domin pleaded guilty to one count of stalking, a charge that was reduced from 13 counts and includes a total of eight victims.

It's said that numerous restraining orders are in place against the man, and he will likely be put on supervised probation for his actions, with a deferred jail sentence.

The probation department assigned to Domin's case will likely ask for three years of probation along with in-patient treatment, and he will be eligible to apply for entry into a recovery court program.

Domin's next court date is set for March 31st, 2023.

[Steamboat Pilot]

