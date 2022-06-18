Stay the Night in These Former Colorado Schoolhouses
Historic buildings across Colorado are being preserved and transformed into residential living spaces as well as boutique hotels and rentals.
Get our free mobile app
Some of these converted properties include former schoolhouses, which have started new chapters serving as unique places for travelers to stay the night.
10 Former Colorado Schoolhouses to Book a Stay At
Class is back in session at these former Colorado schoolhouses that have been turned into beautiful accomodations.
Delta, Colorado Airbnb Offers A Stay In A 1916 Columbine Schoolhouse
Escape to Delta, Colorado's Columbine Schoolhouse Airbnb rental which sits between the Grand Mesa and the San Juan mountains to the south.
See Inside a 1920 Colorado Schoolhouse That's Been Converted into a Home
Learn the details about this unique dwelling.