Palisade Peach House Built in 1905 Includes an Orchard and a Pool

If you have ever dreamed of living on your own Palisade Peach Orchard then this is your lucky day! Once or twice a year we will find a listing for sale in Palisade that includes an orchard.

In this case, we are looking at a 5-acre Peach Farm off of 3/10 Road. The property includes a fantastic view of Mount Garfield, the Grand Mesa, and the peach blossoms in your own orchard.

Own A Historic Palisade Orchard Home Built in 1905

The original home at 718-36 3/10 Rd in Palisade, Colorado was finished in 1905. Since then the home has seen some major upgrades and renovations. It includes 2100 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

This Property Includes a 5-Acre Peach Orchard

The home comes with a fully irrigated peach farm which you can run yourself or hire a local company to manage the orchard for you. There are 6 peach varietals that give you a great big six-week window to harvest your crop.

Enjoy Endless Views from the Pool or the Cabana

The views of Mount Garfield are amazing but then you see that this home includes a huge inground pool and an outdoor hot tub. Now we're talking! Scroll through the photos below to see the entire property and a link to the full listing from Zillow.com.

