Pit Bull Survives Weekend Plane Crash in Broomfield

Two people died in Broomfield, Colorado on Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch subdivision located off of Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive.

Initially, the reports stated there were no survivors of the plane crash. However, KDVR has reported that a pit bull was aboard the plane when it crashed. The pit bull, named Chata, was found near the plane wreck and was taken to a local shelter.

The owner of Chata has confirmed that the pit bull was in fact on the plane. Chata, the 7-year-old pit bull mix, is being treated at Arrowhead Animal Hospital in Westminster for a wound behind the dog's ear from the plane crash.

Dr. Ashley MacDonald told KDVR that she has "never dealt with a plane crash victim". Adding "it's a miracle, animals can do incredible things". After Chata's treatment of the wound, the dog was given back to the family.

KDVR says the plane was only airborne for less than a minute and traveled only two miles before the crash occurred. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the single-engine Piper PA32 plane. A preliminary report from the crash would be produced in 10 days and a full report of the incident will be completed within 12 months.

Source: KDVR

