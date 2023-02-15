12 Of the Best Outdoor Wedding Venues In Colorado

One of Colorado's largest bridal shows is about to return to the Denver area in March. This event gives brides-to-be all over Colorado a chance to see the latest options and trends before making their final plans.

Once you have found your forever someone, it may be time to pick a location for your wedding. If you do decide to get married, Colorado has tons of incredible indoor options but I bet you did not fall in love with our state by staying inside all the time. What about getting married outside?

Getting Married in Colorado

Colorado makes it easy to get married. Some clerks may require an appointment but you just need to show up with a valid Colorado ID, fill out the forms, and sign your name. There is no waiting period and you can file immediately. The only rules are that both individuals be over 18 years of age, live mutually and openly as a married couple, and you must live together.

Popular Outdoor Wedding Venues in Colorado

People love to come to the Rocky Mountains to get married. Colorado has tons of wedding venues that show off mountain peaks, alpine lakes, and the beautiful high desert on the western slope. Keep going to take a look at 12 of Colorado's popular outdoor venues that will make your special day complete.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort

Name : Powderhorn Mountain Resort

: Powderhorn Mountain Resort Location : Grand Mesa in Mesa County

: Grand Mesa in Mesa County Features : Bring in all your friends to enjoy the Grand Mesa at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. Powderhorn has everything you need right there to plan an unforgettable Colorado wedding and lets your guests enjoy it together without staying at 3 or 4 different hotels.

: Weddings at Powderhorn Mountain. Directions: Get directions to Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

Colorado Wine Country Inn

Name : Colorado Wine Country Inn

: Colorado Wine Country Inn Location : Palisade, Colorado

: Palisade, Colorado Features : There is nothing like watching the sunset in western Colorado. The Colorado Wine Country Inn shows off some of the best features in Mesa County. Vineyards are romantic anyway so you know your wedding will be a memorable event here. Check out their site to see several incredible photos of this setting.

: See the Colorado Wine Country Inn online. Directions: Click here for directions to Palisade, Colorado from Google Maps.

Garden of the Gods Resort

Name : Garden of the Gods Resort and Club

: Garden of the Gods Resort and Club Location : Colorado Springs, Colorado

: Colorado Springs, Colorado Features : This venue can hold up to 250 wedding guests for your special event. Watch the sunset behind the glass walls for a stunning view of the Rockies. The resort is home to a spa, two golf courses, a pool, and everything else your wedding guests will love.

: Visit the wedding venue at Garden of the Gods. Directions: Get directions to this wedding venue from Google Maps.

The Little Nell Hotel

Name : The Little Nell Hotel

: The Little Nell Hotel Location : Aspen, Colorado

: Aspen, Colorado Features : Say your vows in front of the stunning Elk Mountains in Aspen. The Little Nell can hold up to 500 guests and is minutes from the Aspen airport. Plan a winter or summer wedding in one of the most beautiful places in the state. Indoor and Outdoor weddings are an option at the Little Nell.

: Visit the Little Nell Online. Directions: Get directions to the Little Nell from Google Maps.

The Pinery at the Hill

Name : The Pinery at the Hill

: The Pinery at the Hill Location : Colorado Springs, Colorado

: Colorado Springs, Colorado Features : The Pinery keeps winning award after award as one of Colorado’s best wedding venues with outdoor options. They can do all sizes with several different packages to make your day the best ever. They do meals, flowers, the bar, tables, dressing areas, and even a house DJ.

: Visit The Pinery at the Hill Directions: Find your way to the Pinery in Colorado Springs with help from Google Maps.

The Manor House

Name : The Manor House

: The Manor House Location : Littleton, Colorado

: Littleton, Colorado Features : The Manor House offers unforgettable views of downtown Denver from a huge wrap-around porch that is just one of the updates to this beautiful outdoor setting.

: Visit the Manor House in Littleton online. Directions: Directions to the Manor House in Littleton.

Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa Avon

Name : Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa Avon

: Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa Avon Location : Avon, Colorado

: Avon, Colorado Features : The mountains around Avon and Vail are some of the most stunning anywhere in Colorado. Your guests will be talking about this event for years to come. Your choice of settings and reception space will have the bride feeling like a queen.

: Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa online. Directions: Directions to the Westin Riverfront Resort from Google Maps.

Telluride Mountain Lodge

Name : Mountain Lodge

: Mountain Lodge Location : Telluride, Colorado

: Telluride, Colorado Features : Here is your chance to find out why everyone says a Telluride wedding is unforgettable. Experience one at the Mountain Lodge Resort.

: Visit Telluride’s Mountain Lodge Resort. Directions: Click here for directions to Telluride Mountain Lodge from Google Maps.

Beaumont Hotel and Spa

Name : Beaumont Hotel and Spa

: Beaumont Hotel and Spa Location : Ouray, Colorado

: Ouray, Colorado Features : The courtyard garden at Beaumont is a great place to plan a wedding. Ouray is also known as the Switzerland of America which also means the mountain views will make your wedding feel like an international event.

: Beaumont Hotel and Spa in Ouray. Directions: Get directions to the Beaumont Hotel from Google Maps.

Elevation Hotel and Spa

Name : Elevation Hotel and Spa

: Elevation Hotel and Spa Location : Crested Butte, Colorado

: Crested Butte, Colorado Features : The elevation lets you decide if the wedding will be inside or outdoors. Select outdoors! Crested Butte is crazy beautiful, and like getting married in Telluride or on the Grand Mesa this place is unforgettable. Max capacity is 350 guests.

: Find out more about weddings at Elevation Hotel and Spa. Directions: Click here for directions to the Elevation Hotel.

Storm King Mountain Ranch

Name : Storm King Mountain Ranch

: Storm King Mountain Ranch Location : Montrose, Colorado

: Montrose, Colorado Features : Have the western Colorado wedding of your dreams on the 200-acre Storm King Mountain Ranch. The view of Mount Sneffels is the entertainment at dinner as the sun sets here. The ranch is just 10 minutes from town (Montrose).

: Visit Storm King Mountain Ranch online. Directions: Get directions to the Storm King Ranch near Montrose.

Alta Lakes Observatory

Name : Alta Lakes Observatory

: Alta Lakes Observatory Location : Near Telluride, Colorado

: Near Telluride, Colorado Features : Have you ever been to a wedding at 11,300 feet?

: Visit the Observatory at Alta Lakes online. Directions: Get directions to Alta Lakes Observatory.

