7 Breathtakingly Beautiful Colorado Waterfalls

The majesty of Colorado's snow-capped mountains is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to soaking in all of the beauty and splendor that can be found in the centennial state.

Colorado Is Filled With Gorgeous Waterfalls

Colorado is home to no less than 81 named waterfalls. Countless other waterfalls that are unnamed can be found in the state, often tucked away off the beaten path.

Some of Colorado's waterfalls are easily accessible and viewed by many. Others are hidden away with more challenging accessible and seen by few.

Get our free mobile app

Must-See Waterfalls In Colorado

To pick out the absolute most beautiful waterfalls in Colorado would be challenging to say the least. But, what we can do is pick out some of the best to get you started.

Treasure Falls

Located in the San Juan Mountains about 15 miles northeast of Pagosa Springs.

Box Canyon Falls

An 85-foot waterfall is located on the edge of Ouray with trails, picnic spots, and a visitor center.

North Clear Creek Falls

A 100-foot waterfall in the Rio Grande National Forest in southwestern Colorado.

Zapata Falls

A waterfall that is very near to Great Sand Dunes National Park in Alamosa County.

Bridal Veil Falls

Located near Telluride, at 356 feet, it's the tallest free-falling waterfall in Colorado.

Rifle Falls

Not one but three waterfalls cascade down from 70 feet making this an extremely popular western Colorado destination northeast of Rifle.

Hanging Lake

Everybody talks about the lake east of Glenwood Springs - which is cool- but the waterfall is worth the hike.

Breakthtakingly Beautiful Waterfalls In Colorado Colorado is home to scores of waterfalls - some are big and some are small. There is something magnetic about waterfalls that draws us to them - and we just can't get enough. Scroll through the images below for a look at 7 magnificent waterfalls you should visit in Colorado.

Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado We're taking a look at some of the beautiful destinations on Colorado's western slope. You won't have to spend all day in the car to get to these incredible destinations, and many of them leave the hoards of tourists far behind on the front range.