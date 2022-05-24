Following legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012, Colorado has seen exponential growth (no pun intended) in the industry. However, it's not every day that we get to peek behind the curtain and see what goes on during the growing process of the plants that eventually end up at our local dispensaries.

Luckily, we have been given the opportunity to see what really goes on inside one of Colorado's centers for growing legal marijuana, the Medicine Man Weed Factory.

Colorado's Medicine Man Weed Factory

Get our free mobile app

If you've been to dispensaries across our great state of Colorado, you may be familiar with the Medicine Man brand. Medicine Man currently operates a handful of legal marijuana dispensaries across the state.

However, Medicine Man is one company that not only sells recreational and medical marijuana products but they are involved with the entire process beginning with the seed.

What's Inside of Colorado's Medicine Man Weed Factory?

The Medicine Man Weed Factory has at least four separate grow rooms which they refer to as different 'generations,' the fourth of which was completed in 2017.

The marijuana plants are grown from the ground up in large rooms with controlled heat, light, and ventilation until they mature enough for harvesting.

The plants are then dried (cured), trimmed, and separated into different categories based on the size of the bud or leaves trimmed from the plant.

Some of the trimmings are even re-planted and grown on their own as new plants, all inside of the Medicine Man Weed Factory.

Take a virtual tour of Colorado's Medicine Man Weed Factory:

Tour Colorado’s ‘Medicine Man Weed Factory’ Marijuana Facility Take a virtual tour of Colorado’s ‘Medicine Man Weed Factory’ and check out all of their marijuana growing operations.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Marijuana Retail Farm is In Colorado Los Suenos Farms is located in Southwestern Colorado and is the world’s largest outdoor retail cultivator of marijuana in the world.