Colorado Lumber and Hardware Store Featured in New Movie

Just a few weeks ago, camera crews were seen filming a new made-for-TV movie inside a Castle Rock coffee shop. Locals were excited to be a part of the action, and some of the staff at Coff33 even got to stand in as extras during the taping.

But this is actually the second time a business in the quaint Douglas County town has been featured as a famous backdrop.

Several months ago, Moore Lumber & Hardware was transformed into a movie set for another television movie titled "The Happy Camper." Production crews shot scenes inside the store as well as in the lumber yard.

The general manager of Moore Lumber, Mark Blickenstaff, explained that it all started when a location scout unexpectedly walked into the store. The scout was searching for a hometown hardware store for a movie shoot, so Blickenstaff happily showed him around. A couple of weeks later, the film's director and producer stopped by for a tour and decided right there that the local lumber store would be used as a movie set.

According to IMDB, the story is centered around a young woman named Dillon, who makes her way back to her grandfather's farm in Colorado after her love life falls apart. While in Colorado, she forms a connection with Jordan, a handsome hardware store owner. Together, they work to restore a 1960s travel trailer and find new love along the way.

Actors Daniela Bobadilla and Beau Wirick were chosen as the drama's leading roles. Castle Rock residents might recognize a few familiar faces in the film too. Andi Davis, who makes up half of the musical local daddy/daughter duo, Sugarfoot, was given an acting part. Additionally, the daughter of the owner of Moore Lumber got to play an extra in the movie.

Production crews were on-site at Moore Lumber for two full days, shooting from sun up to sun down. Employees were excited to witness the behind-the-scenes buzz and noted how much fun the crew was to work with. Blickenstaff also shared that when directors wanted to cover up signs with the store's name, he refused. Because of that, the main character was rebranded to have the last name, Moore. The store even provided authentic uniforms for Wirick to wear.

"The Happy Camper" is based on a fictional novel originally written by Melody Carlson.

The movie was developed by the same production company and director that's responsible for "Just Jake" which was seen filming in Castle Rock in early December. Both of these cinematic projects have uplifting plots that involve individuals overcoming life's challenges and rediscovering love.

Filming for the new Hallmark-style movie wrapped in March 2022. Like "Just Jake" it will also air on UpTV sometime next year.

In addition to Castle Rock, scenes for "The Happy Camper" were also shot in Colorado Springs.

