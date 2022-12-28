Coloradans Urged to Learn Emergency Features on Smart Devices

The development of different kinds of modern technology has made doing many things in our lives a whole lot easier. Smartphones make it possible to talk to (and even see) someone in a matter of seconds. Wireless internet allows us to stay connected anywhere we go. Our devices are so intelligent, they can even track important information about our health or help save our lives during a life-threatening situation.

But regardless of all the ways that new technology has positively impacted our world over the last few decades, there have also been some hangups along the way too.

In a recent press release, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission explained the importance of consumers taking the time to learn how automated emergency features work on their smartphones and wearable devices.

Both Apple iOS and Android smartphones have the ability to automatically dial 9-1-1 in certain circumstances, and this ability extends to some wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch. Another optional feature of the Apple Watch is that it will call 9-1-1 if it detects that the wearer has fallen.

While these features can be extremely beneficial in certain situations, it's also caused an increase in unnecessary calls to emergency dispatch centers. Additionally, it can result in delays in law enforcement's response to actual emergencies.

This is a particularly common occurrence during the winter months. Coloradans may fall while participating in recreational sports, like skiing or snowboarding, which then inadvertently triggers an emergency call.

To avoid unnecessary 9-1-1 calls and overwhelming local dispatch centers, individuals should spend a few minutes adjusting the settings on their smartphones and wearable devices. It's also a good idea to become aware of all the safety and security features that are available on that particular device.