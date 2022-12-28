Colorado is a beautiful state known for things like its world-famous ski mountains, stunning examples of mother nature, and even South Park. However, Colorado is also famous for being home to numerous prisons, including one that houses the worst of the worst.

Keep scrolling to learn more and take virtual tours of some of Colorado's most infamous prisons and jails.

Colorado's Supermax Prison

We'll start with the aforementioned home of the worst of the worst, ADX Florence, also known as Supermax. Below you'll get a look inside the notorious prison, a look at the extreme security that's in place, as well as see which infamous criminals are currently locked up in the inescapable fortress.

Neighboring Prisons + Other Colorado Prisons

After we take a look inside of Supermax and the criminals that call it home, we'll venture to all of the other prisons that surround ADX Florence, and, spoiler alert, there are many.

We'll also see Colorado prisons that are found in places like Buena Vista, Trinidad, Rifle, and beyond.

Historic Colorado Prisons and Jails

Finally, we'll wind up our prison tour by looking at some historic prisons in the great state of Colorado. We'll see the smallest prison in the country, another tiny prison in the ghost town of Ludlow, a prison that was built to house drunk people in a small Colorado town, and others.

We'll also be looking at a former prison-turned-museum that you can actually tour and see, among other things, the last gas chamber ever used in Colorado.

See Inside Supermax + Other Notorious Colorado Prisons and Jails From Supermax to historic jails, take a stroll through some places in Colorado in which you’d never want to end up staying the night.

