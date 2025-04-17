Colorado hosts over 90 million visitors every year. That's a lot of people. Like, a lot; a lot. Just think if all those people didn't clean up after themselves -- some probably don't as well as they should.

The state's ecosystem is incredibly delicate, and even the slightest disruption could significantly damage its stunning landscapes. This is why we should all --residents and tourists alike-- follow the "Leave No Trace" mantra.

What Are the Best Tips for Leave No Trace in Colorado?

Colorado Leave No Trace Photo by Kylie on Unsplash loading...

Before you head out to enjoy Colorado's nature, you want to be sure you've planned ahead and are prepared for your trip.

You want to make sure you know the regulations of the park. Some Colorado parks have the necessary trash bins in public areas, but they may not have any along the trails. So you'll need to pack out what you took in.

Most state parks allow dogs, as long as they're on leash or at least trained well enough with a killer recall so they can be off leash. You'll definitely want to make sure you have poo bags to clean up after your furry friend. They could spread unwanted disease to wildlife or other pets.

National parks, on the other hand, rarely allow dogs on the trails. You can have your dog in parking lots, but that's about it. This is something you'll want to know before you load your four-legged pack member in for the trip.

Other tips that you'll want to be aware of:

Know what the weather is going to do. In Colorado, the weather can catch you off guard.

Be sure to have enough water and some snacks for even the shortest of trips.

Check with park rangers for closed trails. This could be due to weather or wildlife migration.

Colorado Hiking: 10 Essential Items to Take With You If you are headed out to hike the trails in Colorado you can never go wrong by making sure you travel with the following essential items. Scroll on for ten things to bring with you on a Colorado hike no matter what time of year it is. Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

These Could Be the Most Important Leave No Trace Rules in Colorado

Perhaps the best way to think of "Leave No Trace" is just that ... no one should ever know you were there. We covered disposing of trash earlier, but that's half the battle.

You should never, ever, ever, damage anything in nature. Like, carving your initials in a tree or rock cliff, yea, we don't need to know that Ricky was here, or Joanie Loves Chachi, save that for your diary.

Get our free mobile app

This also includes carving into the provided picnic tables --just don't.

There's no need to show off your "strength" and knock over a giant boulder or push down a dead tree. Nature will take care of that, Arnold, no need to be a d-bag.

Oh, and probably the most important, Stay. On. The. Trail. They're there for a reason. The vegetation and growth are fragile and you don't need to stomp them out with your Crocs.

The saying is "take only pictures, and leave only footprints." You should live by that. I know that rock is cool and would look great with your thousand others, but do you really need it? Probably not.

Colorado Leave No Trace Photo by Florida-Guidebook.com on Unsplash loading...

How to Stay Safe While Hiking in Colorado Is it safe to go hiking in western Colorado ? It sure is, but the difference between a risky hike and a safe one is all about preparation. Gallery Credit: Wes Adams