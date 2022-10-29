Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools

There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on.

These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from the outside, but ghosts and spirits are believed to haunt the halls of quite a few educational buildings throughout Colorado. Learning about the eerie happenings and spooky stories that have taken place inside some of these schools, including a few in Northern Colorado, is sure to send chills down anyone's spine.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, some of these hair-raising encounters seem to have just one explanation.

Spooky Schools: Ghosts Haunt These Educational Buildings in Colorado