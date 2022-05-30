Denver's Croke-Patterson mansion is a prominent castle-like structure in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, that has been featured on multiple television shows including The Bachelor and Portals to Hell. The historic 130-year-old-building has been turned into a boutique hotel called the Patterson Inn and besides travelers checking in for a stay, at least a dozen "spirited guests" are believed to be roaming the halls - including the ghost of Thomas Patterson himself.

Rather than being spooked by these lingering souls, the owner of The Patterson Inn is celebrating the hotel's haunted reputation, by opening the 12 Spirits Tavern in the basement of the red-brick Victorian building.

12 Spirits Tavern offers specialty cocktails along with a world-class selection of hard alcohol and wine. The Cap Hill Carrot and the Denver Buck are just two of the delicious drinks patrons can choose from. A limited food menu featuring savory hand pies, sharable bites, and delectable desserts is also available.

The basement is filled with reminders of the property's former occupants. From old photos to the building's original fireplace, the tavern transports guests back to the early 1900s. The experience of sipping a cocktail in the old smoking lounge of a former Denver politician is truly one-of-a-kind.

The 12 Spirits Tavern is open daily from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Because street parking is limited, tavern-goers are encouraged to walk or ride-share. The tavern can be accessed from the ramp on the side of the Patterson, located off of Pennsylvania. Reservations can be made by calling 303-955-5142.

In addition to the tavern opening, the Patterson Inn is also soon to be home to the nation’s first legally licensed cannabis consumption lounge in a luxury hotel. Slated to open this fall, this high-end, members-only cannabis consumption club will be merged with overnight accommodations for those staying in the hotel. The idea is to provide a sophisticated location to consume marijuana.

