Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger.

Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado

Get our free mobile app

In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity chef is seen next to a vintage convertible in downtown Colorado Springs. Fieri makes mention of a couple of Colorado Springs landmarks like Acacia Park as he makes his way to a popular local restaurant in the city, The Skirted Heifer.

The Skirted Heifer was opened in 2014 by husband and wife Kevin and Suzette Gary who still own and operate the restaurant, and at least one other location, today.

The restaurant got its name from a special burger of the same name which features a burger patty draped in an oversized layer of cheese that resembles a skirt. Perhaps not coincidentally, in the episode featuring the restaurant, Suzette Gary says that they got the idea from Guy's show.

Guy Tries a Colorado Burger Joint's Hangover Burger

The Skirted Heifer, located at 204 N. Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, has numerous specialty burgers featuring ingredients such as green chili, fried eggs, guacamole, and others. However, it was the Hangover Burger that Guy tried on the show which was designed to resemble a big, greasy breakfast you'd eat on a hangover.

The Hangover Burger consists of a 1/3-pound beef patty, cream cheese, bacon, and Bloody Mary sauce. It probably goes without saying that Guy was a big fan.

Another cool part of the episode was after Guy tried the burger and was hanging out with a rancher that actually raised the beef he was eating. The Skirted Heifer has a big emphasis on keeping it local and get all of their beef from right here in Colorado.

Check out Guy Fieri's latest visit to a Colorado restaurant on his popular Food Network TV show:

Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited a Skirted Heifer restaurant in Colorado to try their signature Hangover Burger.

