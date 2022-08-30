Explore Colorado’s Grand Mesa with Pro Tips from Forest Service Staff
Got question's about Colorado's Grand Mesa? Look no further than the helpful forest service staff waiting inside the Grand Mesa Visitor's Center during the summer months.
I had a chance to visit with Doug who is an Information Specialist with the Forest Service. Doug and the members of the forest service love Grand Mesa like we do and enjoy answering questions so seek them out.
The Grand Mesa Visitor's Center
Easy to find off Highway 65, the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway, the Visitor's Center is located at 20090 Baron Lake Drive, Cedaredge, Colorado. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July to September with members of the forest service on hand staffing the center and sharing knowledge about the Grand Mesa.
Helpful Forest Service Rangers are Waiting at Grand Mesa Visitor's Center
If you could think up your top 3 questions about the Grand Mesa what would they be? I'm tempted to guarantee that all three of your questions can be answered inside this visitors center. The answer to your question is probably a display in the media center. Still can't find it? Ask the rangers. Scroll through the photos below for a look inside the visitor's center and the beautiful view from that great big back porch.
Enjoy the Picnic Area and Discovery Hiking Trail
Near the visitor's center, you'll find several picnic tables that offer a great place to view the lakes down below. Across the parking lot is Cobbett Lake, and behind the visitor's center is the Discovery Trail. This short trail is a great introduction to the adventures waiting down the other trails found here.
Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa
Color Weekend is the last day the rangers are in the visitor's center before the winter season. Color Weekend takes place on the final Sunday in September. Listen to our conversation on-demand later this week on the KEKB app and Doug will share a pro tip for fall color change hikes on the Grand Mesa.