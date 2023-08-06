Name One Eyesore You Would Delete from Grand Junction, Colorado

As Grand Junction, Colorado, welcomes the month of August it won't be long before students are headed back to school, and it won't be long before we start talking about fall colors.

As we enjoy the last few weeks of summer, we've been taking a look around the Grand Valley at a few things that some might call an eyesore. Is there something you would clean up or remove from Grand Junction if you could? What would that thing be?

What is Something You Would Delete from the Grand Valley?

Keep going to see which eyesores Grand Junction has become fed up with around the Grand Valley. To add your suggestion of something that we should remove or replace, open our station app and hit the chat button, and sound off.

One Grand Junction Building That Must Go

One structure that is on top of the leaderboard so far is the old Far East Restaurant building. It's been empty for years at 15th and North Avenue. What other old empty buildings should we consider removing?

We saw suggestions about roads and roundabouts too. Some comments called 22 Road the 22 Road engineering disaster and would like to see that improved.

Picking on Grand Junction Parks

We saw more complaints about a few Grand Junction parks than we saw about the old Far East Building. Many residents mentioned the homeless population and what happens in the city parks. Whitman Park was one park mentioned over and over. Some responses called for the trees to be removed, and for the park to be converted into a parking lot.

Keep going to see what else Grand Junction would like to see addressed.

