Spring is in the air and with reduced adoption fees, this might just be the perfect time for you to adopt a homeless pet.

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is having a St. Pawtrick's Day adoption special that will feature reduced adoption fees for a very limited time from March 17-19. Once you select the pet of your choice, you'll draw your discount from a bowl - with discounts ranging from 10% all the way up to 100%. Yes, it's possible your adoption will cost you nothing.

All of their on-site pets are eligible for the discount. Here's a look at just a few of the available pets that are anxiously awaiting their new forever home.

Adoption Fee For Beautiful Cat Is Waived

Here is something we didn't expect - a beautiful cat that is available for adoption and it won't cost you a cent. Lilith is a 6-year-old princess that we featured earlier in the year and she is still waiting. She would prefer a home with no other pets.

If you adopt Lilith, your reward is her adorable chirps and purrs and a lifetime of love and snuggles. Lilith's adoption fee has been waived thanks to a generous donor.

Lilo the Large Lap Dog

Lilo is a 6-month only puppy looking for an active home. Like a lot of dogs, Lilo can be a little shy at first, but once she warms up, her puppy personality takes over. She loves to run and play with other dogs - and will enjoy an active outdoor lifestyle.

Lilo weighs about 35 pounds and will grow a bit more, but she thinks she's a lap dog. This is a great opportunity to forge a special bond with a faithful companion.

No More Mothering For Lady Shep

Lady Shep is 4 years old and was found living on her own with a litter of young puppies. The little ones are grown and she's ready to live the pampered life. Lady Shep hopes for a home where she can play outside and be loved by people of her very own.

If you are interested in adoption a pet, contact Roice-Hurst Tuesday through Sunday between noon and 4:00 p.m. Don't forget the St. Pawtrick's Day adoption special is good March 17 -19.

