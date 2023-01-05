This Is How Many Flights Were Canceled Yesterday In Colorado
Have you experienced the pleasure of flying lately? Was your flight canceled or delayed? Here's a look at the number of flights canceled yesterday, January 4, 2023, in Colorado.
Flying has become a bit complicated lately. How complicated? Let's take a look.
The Nation At A Glance For January 4, 2023
The website FlightAware.com offers live flight delays and cancellation information at the touch of a button. You can search the previous day, or look two days ahead. For the date of Wednesday, January 4, 2022, FlightAware.com reported the following delays and cancelations for the entire United States:
- Total delays: 20,250
- Total delays within, into, or out of the United States: 7,912
- Total cancellations: 2,752
- Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States: 915
Tour The 'Misery Map'
The website goes so far as to offer what they call a "Misery Map." This graphic offers a comprehensive look at "on time" and "misery, ie delayed or canceled" flights across the country.
Why Does This Matter?
Let me assure you, I'm in no way bashing the airline industry. Just the opposite. During my recent trip to Manhattan, I was amazed at how efficient the traveling process has become. With the exception of a weather-related delay leaving La Guardia, a delay resulting in a missed connection, the trip was flawless.
I haven't a clue how airlines can schedule, book, and board commercial aircraft as seamlessly as they do. Considering it took me almost 15 minutes to put my socks on this morning, I'm not about to criticize an airline or its employees for being a few minutes late.
My motive for investigating flights in and out of Colorado has to do with a recent delay with a coworker, and upcoming travel plans of my own. I have a complex series of connections to make, connections I can't afford to miss. So, with that, my travel plans involve a number of lengthy layovers in order to insure those connections are made.
Colorado Has It Going On
Take a look at the gallery below, and you'll see that several of Colorado's commercial airports experienced few or zero delays and/or cancellations. Most experienced no cancellations and only one or two delays. Given the recent weather, combined with Colorado's terrain, that's impressive.