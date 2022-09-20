12 Amazing Colorado Drives for Viewing the Fall Colors in 2022

It's time to hit the road in search of Colorado's amazing fall colors. Click here to find out exactly when to expect the fall color change in each part of the state.

By the end of September, Mesa County and the western slope will be in full fall color. Scroll on to learn about some incredible day trips along some of Colorado's best-known routes for viewing fall colors.

When Do Fall Colors Change in Colorado?

The color change moves from west to east, and from the north down to the southeastern corner of the state as we move through September and October. Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa takes place during the final Saturday and Sunday in September. Southeastern Colorado sees the last of the fall colors by the end of October.

Head Out Before October 1st

Keep in mind that several of the byways and routes that feature fall colors are also roadways that may close by October 1st in the higher elevations.

12 Amazing Day Trips for Fall Colors

The following routes are some of the best day trips for seeing the fall colors in Colorado:

Grand Mesa Scenic Byway is in Mesa and Delta counties and goes on for 63 miles.

is in Mesa and Delta counties and goes on for 63 miles. Bear Lake Road in Larimer County is 9 miles long.

in Larimer County is 9 miles long. Crystal Creek Road in Pitkin County is 13 miles long.

in Pitkin County is 13 miles long. Colorado's Alpine Loop Trail is a 4X4 road with incredible fall colors and Colorado ghost towns.

is a 4X4 road with incredible fall colors and Colorado ghost towns. Last Dollar Road is an unpaved scenic 22-mile road between Ridgway and Telluride.

is an unpaved scenic 22-mile road between Ridgway and Telluride. See the color change in the Sangre de Cristo mountains by traveling the Highway of Legends from Walsenburg to Trinidad.

from Walsenburg to Trinidad. The Guenella Pass is a 22-mile stretch from Georgetown to Grant with great fall colors.

is a 22-mile stretch from Georgetown to Grant with great fall colors. The Peak to Peak Highway is a 55-mile route that shows off fall colors in Larimer and Gilpin counties.

is a 55-mile route that shows off fall colors in Larimer and Gilpin counties. The 30-mile Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass (formerly Squaw Pass) shows off fall colors in Evergreen, Echo Lake Park, and Idaho Springs.

(formerly Squaw Pass) shows off fall colors in Evergreen, Echo Lake Park, and Idaho Springs. The 75-mile Top of the Rockies Byway offers fall colors for almost two and a half hours end to end.

offers fall colors for almost two and a half hours end to end. The 48-mile Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is nearing the end of the season.

in Rocky Mountain National Park is nearing the end of the season. Travel from Mount Sopris to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison on the West Elk Loop.

Scroll on for a closer look at each route in the photo gallery below

