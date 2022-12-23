Ultimate Natural Disasters: Are Earthquakes in Colorado Even A Thing?

Colorado is home to some pretty amazing things, but is Colorado also home to earthquakes?

According to data from the U.S. Geological Survey, earthquakes do occur in the state of Colorado but are often at such small magnitudes that most people are unaware that they even happened.

The Great Colorado ShakeOut

While most of the earthquakes in Colorado have such a low magnitude that they can't be felt, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be prepared.

Each year the third Thursday of October is the Great Colorado Shakeout, a day to practice preparedness in case of an earthquake.

Colorado's earthquake drill is pretty simple and consists of the following 3 steps:

Drop: to the ground on your hands and knees to avoid being knocked down Cover: your head and neck with one arm and hand Hold On: until the shaking stops

Following these simple steps could help you avoid injury and save your life in the case of a major earthquake in Colorado.

When Will the Next Colorado Earthquake Occur?

Unfortunately at this time, scientists are not able to predict when the next Colorado earthquake will happen due to the infrequency in which they occur, they only know that one will happen.

Scientists have studied hundreds of fault lines in Colorado, and have identified at least 3 fault lines that could generate earthquakes of a 7.0 magnitude or greater.

However, there are still many other fault lines that could create potentially massive earthquakes that have yet to be closely studied in Colorado.

Major Colorado Earthquakes

These are the major Colorado earthquakes on record since 1870.

Earthquakes are not only measured by magnitude, but by intensity, and ground acceleration as well.

