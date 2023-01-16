In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable.

Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities

Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.

How Many People Died On Colorado Roads Last Year?

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, in 2022, there were 271 impaired driving fatalities in Colorado, up from the 255 lives lost in 2021 because of drunk driving. These are real people who might still be alive today had someone not made the unfortunate and irresponsible decision to drink and drive.

Driving on Colorado highways is dangerous enough even when you are sober. Last year, Colorado had a whopping 736 traffic fatalities. Add drugs and/or alcohol to the mix and the odds of a catastrophic life-changing, life-ending event increases dramatically.

What Colorado Had the Most Impaired Driving Fatalities?

Not that it should win a blue ribbon for being number one, but Adams County led the state last year with 35 impaired driving fatalities. El Paso County had the second highest number with 27, followed by Arapahoe County with 21.

Both Mesa County and Delta County were in the top 20 for impaired driving fatalities in 2022. It's way too many unnecessary deaths, and law enforcement agencies across the state are working hard to make our roads safer and to keep more people alive.

