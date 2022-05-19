It's not common for additional passengers to board a plane mid-flight; in fact, it would've been fair to assume that an occurrence such as this was simply impossible - until now, that is.

The passenger count on a recent Frontier Airlines flight traveling from Denver, CO to Orlando, FL increased by one mid-flight as a result of a (un)timely - yet beautiful - moment between a pregnant passenger and a Frontier Airlines flight attendant.

On Tuesday, May 16, Frontier Airlines took to its official Facebook page to share the incredible story of a flight attendant's recent "heroic task" in successfully delivering a baby mid-flight on a plane traveling from Denver International Airport (DEN) to Orlando International Airport (MCO).

According to the airline's Facebook post (attached above), the unexpected happened on a recent flight when a pregnant woman aboard the plane suddenly went into labor - and that's when superstar flight attendant, Diana Giraldo stepped in.

Diana reportedly assisted the mother to one of the aircraft's rear lavatory and ultimately played a major role in helping the mother through the birth process.

“Exemplary” and “calm” were the words Frontier Airlines Captain Chris Nye used to describe Giraldo and the selfless, miraculous role she played during the recent flight.

“Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Chris said, as per the airline's May 16 Facebook post.

“The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!”

In an ode to the entire occurrence, Frontier Airlines says the new mom chose the middle name "Sky" for her newborn as a result of the incident.

