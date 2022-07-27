Enjoy Colorado’s Amazing State Parks for Free on August 1st

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is picking up the tab at our State Parks for all residents as a way to celebrate Colorado Day.

This means you'll have a chance to enjoy a free day of activities at the State Park of your choice on Monday, August 1st.

When is Colorado Day?

Colorado will celebrate 146 years on August 1st. That means the holiday will land on a Monday so go ahead and plan a long weekend of camping in your favorite state park. Several museums in Colorado offer free admission for Colorado Day as well including the History Colorado Center, Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center, the Ute Indian Museum, and the Trinidad History Museum.

Which State Parks Offer Free Admission on Colorado Day?

Know Before You Go

Regular fees will remain in place on Colorado Day for things like camping reservations, fishing licenses, and necessary OHV vehicle registration fees. You'll want to be sure to observe all 'leave no trace' markers, practice water safety, and have dogs on a leash at all times unless in designated areas.

