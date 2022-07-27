Enjoy Colorado’s Amazing State Parks for Free on August 1st
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is picking up the tab at our State Parks for all residents as a way to celebrate Colorado Day.
This means you'll have a chance to enjoy a free day of activities at the State Park of your choice on Monday, August 1st.
When is Colorado Day?
Colorado will celebrate 146 years on August 1st. That means the holiday will land on a Monday so go ahead and plan a long weekend of camping in your favorite state park. Several museums in Colorado offer free admission for Colorado Day as well including the History Colorado Center, Center for Colorado Women's History in Denver, El Pueblo History Museum, Fort Garland Museum & Cultural Center, the Ute Indian Museum, and the Trinidad History Museum.
Which State Parks Offer Free Admission on Colorado Day?
- Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area
- Barr Lake State Park
- Boyd Lake State Park
- Castlewood Canyon State Park
- Chatfield State Park
- Cherry Creek State Park
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park
- Crawford State Park
- Eldorado Canyon State Park
- Eleven Mile State Park
- Elkhead Reservoir State Park
- Fishers Peak State Park
- Golden Gate Canyon State Park
- Harvey Gap State Park
- Highline Lake State Park
- Jackson Lake State Park
- James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park
- John Martin Reservoir State Park
- Lake Pueblo State Park
- Lathrop State Park
- Lone Mesa State Park
- Lory State Park
- Mancos State Park
- Mueller State Park
- Navajo State Park
- North Sterling State Park
- Paonia State Park
- Pearl Lake State Park
- Ridgway State Park
- Rifle Falls State Park
- Rifle Gap State Park
- Roxborough State Park
- Spinney Mountain State Park
- St. Vrain State Park
- Stagecoach State Park
- State Forest State Park
- Staunton State Park
- Steamboat Lake State Park
- Sweetwater Lake State Park
- Sweitzer Lake State Park
- Sylvan Lake State Park
- Trinidad Lake State Park
- Vega State Park
- Yampa River State Park
Know Before You Go
Regular fees will remain in place on Colorado Day for things like camping reservations, fishing licenses, and necessary OHV vehicle registration fees. You'll want to be sure to observe all 'leave no trace' markers, practice water safety, and have dogs on a leash at all times unless in designated areas.