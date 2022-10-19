Does Colorado Allow You To Put Pizza Boxes In The Recycle Bin?
Can you actually recycle your pizza boxes in Colorado? It's a question I think about for about two seconds on Friday nights when I'm craving pizza with friends.
With a visual check, you can tell if your pizza box is going to need to go in the recycle bin or the trash. Find the official tip below.
Can You Recycle Your Old Pizza Boxes in Colorado?
Every company that helps Colorado recycle works a little bit differently. Recycling can also vary depending on the county you live in. Click here to view a map from Colorado's Department of Public Health which helps you find your local recycler and more about what items they do and do not accept.
Pizza boxes can be recycled in Colorado as long as the box is not soiled with heavy grease or pizza toppings. If you see grease spots on the pizza box it is destined for a landfill and not the recycle bin. Pretty easy to remember.
Do Recyclable Items Need to be Squeaky Clean?
Not necessarily. They don't expect you to remove every trace of peanut butter from the jar before you recycle it, but items should not be covered in food or grease. Give them a rinse and you should be good to go.
What Items Should NOT Go in the Recycle Bin?
The following items are usually NOT something you should include in your recycle bin:
- Plastic Red Solo Cups
- Food Take Out Containers
- Saran Wrap or plastic film
- Scrap metal like broken utensils or old cookie sheets
- Plastic Grocery Bags