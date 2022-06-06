UPDATE: The Colorado Avalanche swept the first four games against the Edmonton Oilers which means the team will face either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup this year.

This is the first time in over twenty years that the Colorado Avalanche reached the Stanley Cup Final, the last time was in 2001.

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCORES

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Game 2: Avalanche 4, Oilers 0

Game 3: Avalanche 4, Oilers 2

Game 4: Avalanche 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

The Colorado Avalanche team has made it to the Western Conference, but can they successfully bring the Stanley Cup home?

Wallethub has composed a list of 2022's best cities in America for hockey fans, and the state of Colorado showed out with 1 city in the top rankings.

Colorado is the Best for Hockey Fans

Based on Wallethub's report, out of 72 cities in America, Denver, Colorado is ranked 6th on a list of 2022's best cities for hockey fans.

Colorado Springs also appeared on the list at number 45.

If you're judging based on the NHL's team performance, you'll be happy to know that Denver, Colorado was listed as having the best team! Don't let the haters tell you otherwise, because Wallethub has the data to back up the claim, at least for this year that is.

How Many Times Did Colorado Win the Stanley Cup?

The Colorado Avalanche hockey team has won the Stanley Cup twice! The Colorado Avalanche team won the cup back in 1996 and 2001.

That means we're long overdue for another win and this year things are looking good!

Fun Facts About the Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup has been around since 1893 when it was first awarded to Canada's top amateur ice hockey club. The first Stanley Cup was actually purchased by Lord Stanley of Preston for just $50!

If you weren't aware there are actually 3 Stanley Cups in existence:

The Original Dominion Cup

The Authenticated Presentation Cup

The Hockey Hall of Fame Permanent Cup

The Stanley cup weighs 34.5 pounds and stands at 35.25 inches. There are currently 2,394 names engraved on the cup with 52 names from each year's winning team.

You may also be surprised to learn that 3 babies have actually been baptized in the cup! Talk about being a big fan.

