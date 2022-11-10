The future is now and Apple users in Colorado are getting the first glimpse of it when they fly.

According to a press release from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, Apple users can now add their Colorado ID to their phone and apple watch and use it to get through airport security.

Add Your Colorado ID to Your iPhone & Apple Watch

Adding your Colorado ID to your apple wallet is easy and secure. All you have to do is open your apple wallet app and the + symbol. From there you will be given the option to add your Colorado driver's license or ID.

You will simply take a photo of the front and back of your card and then confirm your identity by taking a few photos of yourself.

The acquired information will then be sent to the Colorado DMV for verification and you will receive a notification once your digital ID is ready to be used.

Where and How Colorado Apple Wallet Digital IDs are Accepted

Despite having a digital ID with their Apple Wallet, Coloradans should still carry their physical ID at all times. Colorado Apple Wallet digital IDs are designed to be a companion to your physical ID.

ID cards in Apple Wallet are currently available for use in select states at select TSA checkpoints so again, traveling with your physical ID is always best. Denver International Airport is currently one of the places in Colorado accepting digital IDs via Apple Wallet.

In order to use your digital ID at TSA checkpoints you will need to unlock your phone and hold it near the TSA reader. Your photo will then be taken by the TSA reader and then you will double-click your side button to display your digital ID information. It is the same process when using your Apple watch.

Digital IDs require iPhone 8 or later with iOS 15.4 or later and are only available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later with watchOS 8.4 or later.

