Own The First Home Ever Built in Grand Junction’s Alpine Valley Estates

How would you like to be the owner of the first home assigned to Grand Junction's Alpine Valley Estates? This 36-lot subdivision will feature houses priced in the $750,000 to $900,000 range.

The home at 2537 G 3/8 Road is settled on lot 15 and will be known as the original home inside the new Aspen Valley Estates North Subdivision.

Where are Alpine Valley Estates in Grand Junction?

New legal addresses will be assigned to the homes here before the end of the year. You'll find the Alpine Valley Estates between 25 and 26 Road. Located near I-70, you'll have easy access to Grand Junction from a central location.

Be the Owner of the First Home in the Neighborhood

This home was built on this spot long before anyone had heard of Alpine Valley Estates. Realtor.com says the original build was completed in 1957. This home has a new roof, new stucco, a new boiler, two new evaporative coolers, and electrical updates. Developers are also adding a tan vinyl perimeter fence to the property in November. You'll also be able to take advantage of over 1000 feet of storage space in the basement of this home.

Walk to Canyon View Park Anytime

The Alpine Valley Estates are to the east of Canyon View Park and Canyon View Vineyard Church just across the Grand Valley Canal. This central location is close to the airport, as well as shopping and restaurants.

