See the Top 25 Safest Car Brands in Colorado

It's road trip season in Colorado, and lots of people are out enjoying the final weeks of summer. This is also the time of year when Colorado sees the majority of fatal accidents on our highways.

Which brand of car sees the most fatal accidents, and which brands see the lowest number of fatal crashes? We're diving into data from the National Highway Safety Administration and Glassdoctor.com for a look at the safest cars on the road in Colorado.

What are the Three Safest Cars in Colorado?

The three brands involved in the fewest fatal crashes in Colorado are Mercedes-Benz, Kia, and Hyundai. Keep going for a look at the Top 25 Safest Cars to Drive in Colorado below.

Colorado's Safest Car

Mercedes Benz has been known for its high crash rating since the 1950s when it changed car safety with the introduction of crumple zone design. This upgrade to the body was designed to absorb crash energy and create a perimeter around the driver and passengers. Learn more about Mercedes Benz safety here. Per 1000 drivers, Mercedes-Benz was involved in .75 fatal crashes between 2011 and 2020.

Colorado's Second Safest Car

Kias performs well in crashes thanks to the airbags. Kia includes a full set of airbags, including driver/passenger seat airbags. They also offer airbags for your knees, a curtain airbag, and a front-to-rear side airbag. How do they not float away? Learn more about Kia's safety features here. Per 1000 drivers, Kia was involved in .91 fatal crashes from 2011 to 2020.

Colorado's Third Safest Car

Hyundai is Colorado’s 3rd safest vehicle thanks to some high-tech features. The company includes blind spot detection and a rear cross-traffic alert for things you need help seeing. Lane-keep assist and smart cruise with start-stop help drivers stay in control. Learn more about safety features from Hyundai. Per 1000 drivers, Hyundai was involved in .96 fatal crashes from 2011 to 2020.

See all 25 of Colorado's safest cars in the photo gallery below. Find out how many fatal crashes each brand sees per 1000 drivers.

See the Top 25 Safest Car Brands in Colorado With all the vehicles on the highway in Colorado, have you ever wondered how your car ranks for safety compared to everyone else? Keep going to see the 25 safest car brands on the market in Colorado, and how often these brands are involved in fatal crashes.

Colorado's safest cars are ranked using data from National Highway Safety Administration Data from 2011 to 2020.

