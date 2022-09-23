Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip.

Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and me, and I would find myself making the trip countless times, no matter what time of year, to head to Denver-area concerts as a teenager.

While making that trek can be challenging in itself, it's going to be even more challenging for motorists wishing to make the journey during certain hours of the night in the near future as construction projects will be closing parts of the Eisenhower Tunnel very soon.

When Will Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel be Closing?

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), beginning this Sunday, September 25th, the Eisenhower tunnel, which is the westbound portion of the Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnel on I-70, will be completely closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This schedule will continue to be the case every Sunday through Thursday night of the week for the following four weeks.

However, this does not mean that trips will be impossible for travelers heading west through the area. For those nights and during those particular hours, portions of the eastbound lanes (the Johnson Tunnel) will be available for motorists to use.

Naturally, this will cause delays but because of the low amount of traffic that travels at this time of night, it should only be about 20 minutes longer at the most, according to CDOT.

The closures will be taking place for construction projects and should return to normal by October 20th, 2022.

