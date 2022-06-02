The History of City Market in Grand Junction Colorado

Did you know City Market has been in Grand Junction for nearly 100 years?

Through the years, Grand Junction has seen grocery stores come and go, but City Market has been a grocery mainstay for a lot of years.

City Market in Grand Junction Starts In 1924

It all started back in 1924 when the Prinster family moved to Grand Junction from LaJunta, Colorado, and founded City Market. The four Prinster brothers - Paul, Frank, Leo, and Clarence - had no way of knowing their little company would one day grow to nearly 40 stores across central and western Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and New Mexico. In the early days, City Market was located at 4th and Grand in Grand Junction.

City Market In Grand Junction Was a Family Affair

For many years, Tony Prinster's father, Frank Prinster, Jr, was president of City Market, serving from 1961 to 1978. 1978 to 1987. Joseph C. Prinster was president from 1978 to 1987. Leo T. Prinster was president for a short time from 1987 to 1990 and Tony Prinster served as president of the company from 1990 until 2001.

From Checker to President

The first non-family member to become president was Phillis Norris, who took over in 2001. Norris began her career as a City Market store checker before moving up through the ranks of management and becoming vice president of retail operations in 1994.

Changes at City Market In Grand Junction

Dillon Companies acquired the company in 1969, which became part of the Kroger Co. when Dillon and Kroger merged in 1983.

City Market's newest stores in Grand Junction are large stores at 12th and Patterson and on 24 Road. Previously, City Market operated stores on North Avenue, 1st and Rood, and a smaller store at 1st and Orchard. The North Avenue location is now an ARC Thrift Store, the 1st and Orchard location is now The Encore Shoppe, and the 1st and Rood location will soon be a plasma donation center.

Changing Times At City Market In Grand Junction

Grocery stores have come a long way in the last century, and City Market is no exception. They have gone from push-button cash registers to digital scanning and self-checkout, a pharmacy, and reduced-size shopping carts, and you can get a cup of your favorite brew from a popular coffee shop. You can buy flowers, rent movies, get lottery tickets - and have someone else do the shopping for you.

City Market in Grand Junction Will Celebrate 100 Years

In addition to the CIty Market Stores on 12th Street and on 24 Road, City Market Stores are located on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa, in Clifton, and in Fruita. It won't be long before City Market is celebrating 100 years in Grand Junction. You can't help but wonder what changes we'll see in the next 100 years.

