See Inside a Cave in One of Colorado’s Least Populated Towns

There are all kinds of hidden gems in the great state of Colorado, but it may come as a surprise to you that one of these isn't too far from a town you've probably driven through, yet you had no idea it existed.

Keep scrolling to learn about, and take a virtual tour, of an amazing cave system just south of Eagle, Colorado in the tiny community of Fulford.

Colorado's Little-Known Fulford Cave

In case you're not familiar, Fulford is a tiny community south of Eagle, Colorado somewhat near Sylvan Lake. The town is very secluded and isn't home to many residents.

In fact, according to the 2010 census, only two people lived there full-time, and there weren't any residents reported to the 2020 census.

While the town itself isn't really anything to write home about, one remarkable thing about Fulford is the namesake cave.

The Fulford Cave is unique in many ways. First of all, it's not the easiest to find. Second, when you do find it, you crawl through a corrugated metal pipe into pitch-black darkness.

Unlike many caves frequented by tourists, if you visit Fulford Cave, you're pretty much on your own. There are no lights, no guides, and definitely no maps or directions out.

However, like its more popular counterparts, Fulford Cave is absolutely stunning. Inside you'll find stalactites, stalagmites, rushing water, tunnels, and everything you'd hope to find in a cave system.

Before you plan a trip to the tiny town of Fulford, Colorado to explore the cave, take a virtual tour here:

