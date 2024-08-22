Colorado's weather has been pretty crazy lately. So much so, that the town of Cascade, Colo. was blanketed in feet of hail reminiscent of a cool winter snow.

Not only was the town covered in hail, but the frozen pellets cooled the air enough to create hail fog.

How is Hail Fog Created?

According to reports on TikTok, it was 80 degrees when the hail began falling. So much hail fell that it cooled the air enough to create fog. That's a lot of frozen water to create condensation in the air.

Hail fog happens abruptly and is severely dense. It is a rare occurance, however.

So Much Hail Covers Colorado Town

Severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of southeastern Colorado in the Colorado Springs area. With the severe storms came hail.

As you can see in this video posted by Accuweather, it almost looked like snow had fallen on the mountain town of Cascade.

Other residents shared their videos from the storm's aftermath. With the snow-like hail piling up to what looked like snow drifts.

This TikTok user started the video at the storms beginning showing how quickly the hail hit the area.

Those poor cars.

