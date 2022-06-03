New Colorado Gas Station Will Have How Many Pumps?

There's a new gas station coming to Colorado, and it features an absolutely unbelievable number of gas pumps. To say this gas station is going to be huge is the understatement of the century.

Construction on this new gas station, the first of its kind in Colorado, is underway as we speak. It will open in Johnstown, Colorado, off of I-25 and CR 48.

Get our free mobile app

New Colorado Gas Station Will Be HUGE

Everyone in the world, with the exception of me, is familiar with Buc-ee's. These "travel centers" can be found all over Texas. The company, founded in 1982, features 35 stores in Texas.

Construction on Colorado's new and only Buc-ee's was kicked off this week in Johnsontown, Colorado. This new Buc-ee's is going to be ginormous. For the record, ginormous is in fact a legitimate word, and in this case, most definitely applies.

How Big Can a Gas Station Get?

Do you recall when the gas station on 30 Road in Grand Junction opened in the early 1980s and we were all so excited about it? Why? This gas station featured a whopping six gas pumps. You heard me right, six pumps. This was drastically better than the other gas stations in town, most of which featured two gas pumps.

Well, get a load of this new Buc-ee's in Colorado. This herculean effort will unleash a mind-blowing 116 gas pumps on Colorado travelers. That's what I said - 116 pumps.

I can't even keep track of my car keys, let alone 116 gas pumps. Fortunately, this new travel center will have a crew of 175 full-time employees to keep things running.

How Huge Wil This Store Be?

According to KKTV, the new Buc-ee's will occupy 74,000 square feet. Do you recall when we used to have 7-11's? The typical 7-11 store was about the same size as the average walk-in closet. What on Earth are they going to do with 74,000 square feet?

Will This Be the Largest Gas Station in America?

Right here, right now, the largest gas station in the world is the Buc-ee's location in New Braunfels, Texas, measuring 66,335 square feet. According to the Daily Camera, a new location, set to open in 2023 in Sevierville, Tennessee, is expected to open in 2023 with a 74,000 square-foot store, shattering the current record by about 8,000 square feet. The Colorado location appears to be running neck in neck with the Tenessee store.

Lookout, Colorado, this new super-mega-store will be here before you know it. Buc-ee's representative Stan Beard was quoted as saying, "At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

Bob Grant Photos - Grand Junction Car Photos

Classic Grand Junction Racers and Their Drivers Here's a handful of Robert Grant photos featuring Grand Junction area race cars and their drivers.