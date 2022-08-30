Broadway’s Best Shows Coming to Colorado in 2023 and 2024

Get ready, the best shows to be found on Broadway in New York will make their way to Colorado in 2023 and 2024. You won't have to travel far when the best of the best make their way to the Centennial State.

The 2023-24 lineup coming to Colorado reads as a who's who of theatre. These shows sell out on Broadway. Here's your shot to catch productions some wait for years to see.

Broadway Comes To Colorado

Three short months ago I flew to Manhattan and spent five incredible days in the Theatre District. Those five days were spent taking in as many shows as time would allow. Interestingly, two of those shows are on the list of productions coming to Colorado. Specifically, those shows are Wicked and SIX. I can't recommend them enough.

The Lights Are Bright In Denver

The Denver Center For The Performing Arts shared information today for their 2023-24 Broadway season. According to 9News, the season's lineup includes the unbelievably popular shows "The Book of Mormon," "Disney's Aladdin," and "Les Miserables."

People Would Do Anything To See These Shows

This lineup is nothing short of extraordinary. Some of these productions, 1776 for example, are almost impossible to get tickets for in New York. You can get into Wicked on Broadway if you buy your tickets well in advance. Even at that, the nosebleed seats I purchased for the Broadway performance ran me in the hundreds of dollars.

Locals' Choice

While in New York, I enjoyed a lengthy conversation with an employee of a midtown Manhattan theatre. According to her, even the locals in New York are dying to see 1776. Unfortunately, tickets sell out in an instant. On top of that, the theatre owners know what they have, and don't let the tickets go cheap.

Here's our chance to enjoy what those on Broadway have available every day - unbelievable productions of the best shows out there. I don't work for these productions, nor do I work for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. I'm not affiliated with any of these entities in any way. I am, however, a theater nut, and can't believe the magnitude of this announcement.

Your 2023 Vacation Plans

For your 2023 vacation plans, simply head down the road to Denver, Colorado. Trust me, flying into New York sucks. You'll spend more time waiting in the terminal than you'll spend driving to Denver.

Full-season subscription tickets are available now. You'll have to wait a while for single tickets. Those will become available at a later date.

