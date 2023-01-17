This Colorado Bourbon Ranked Among the Top 10 Best for 2022

Personally, I love bourbon and American whiskeys. On the rocks or in a cocktail, the spirit is great. However, I prefer my bourbon neat. Over the past few years, I have had my share of bourbon and whiskey and there are some I prefer more than others as certain drinks.

A man by the name of Fred Minnick is known as the "Bourbon Authority" at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Minnick teaches bourbon classes and hosts private bourbon tastings for convention groups. Fred Minnick has also written numerous books on the subject of bourbon and whiskey.

For bourbon enthusiasts like myself, we patiently await the release of Fred Minnick's Top 100 American Whiskeys of the year. Minnick has released the list for the best in 2022 and one Colorado bourbon has made the top 10 list.

Boulder Bourbon Cask Strength by Boulder Spirits

Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon ranked number 10 on Fred Minnicks Top 100 Whiskeys in 2022. Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon has 66.9 percent alcohol by volume, 133.8 proof, and is aged for five years in new American oak barrels.

Boulder Spirits Cask Strength Bourbon beat out many heavy hitters such as Old Fitzgerald 17 year, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof C922, and Bardstown Discovery Batch 9. The Boulder Spirits bourbon also beat out many expensive bottles of bourbon ranging from $250 all the way up to the most expensive bottle of bourbon on the top 10 list. That bourbon was Rabbit Hole's Nevallier 16-year bourbon finished in French Oak Barrels priced at $895.

How much are you going to pay for Boulder Spirits Cask Strength 5-Year Bourbon? Not as much as you might think. Factoring in that this bourbon from Boulder Spirits is 133.8 and aged for five years, this Colorado bourbon is quite the bargain at a price of $75. You can pick up your very own bottle of Boulder Spirits Cask Strength 5-Year Bourbon at the distillery located at 5311 Western Avenue, Suite 180 in Boulder. Additionally, you can place an order for online pick up at Boulder Spirits.

Now, If you will excuse me. I need to do my husbandly duty and consult my wife before I make the trek down to Boulder to pick up my own bottle at Boulder Spirits. Congratulations to Boulder Spirits for this coveted honor of being raked in the top 10 on Fred Minnick's Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2022. Your distillery certainly deserves it.

