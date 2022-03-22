Colorado Day Hike: Blue Lakes Trail Provides Spectacular Rewards

There is a good reason why Colorado's Blue Lakes Trail is so wildly popular and that's because of the spectacular views at the top.

Blue Lakes Trail Is Challenging and Gorgeous

The Blue Lakes Trail is a challenging 8-mile roundtrip hike that will ultimately reveal the gorgeous Blue Lakes in the shadow of the magnificent Mt. Sneffels and Wolcott Mountain. It's an extremely popular Colorado hike.

According to Rocky Mountain Hiking Trails, the average elevation gain of the Blue Lakes Trail is 551 feet per mile with a total elevation gain of 2,370 feet beginning at 9,350. It's a strenuous hike, but a lot of people do it. The higher you go, the steeper it gets and you will encounter some steep drop-offs along the path.

Blue Lakes Trail Offers Spectacular Mountain Views and Colorful Lakes

Some people do the Blue Lakes Hike for the great views of the mountains and the beautiful lakes, while others do it for the joy of fishing for cutthroat trout. The trail is dog-friendly, which is one reason why the hike is so popular. There are a number of campsites near the lower lake as well as near the trailhead.

The Blue Lakes Trailhead is located off of Highway 62 between Ridgway and Telluride. If you want to get away from the crowds, this probably isn't the hike for that, but this one you should probably do anyway.

