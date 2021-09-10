The 10 Best Places in Colorado to Visit According to Touropia
Earlier this year, Touropia put together a list of the Ten Best Places to Visit in Colorado. If you plan to tour the state, please check out this list first. You may find your perfect Colorado destination.
Regardless if you're looking for a national park, resort town, or historical site, there's something for everyone on this list.
Things to do in the Centennial State
Via their Youtube video, Touropia states, "Colorado is an ideal travel destination for outdoor pursuits in every season." Some of the activities they highlight include:
Of Course, They Had to Mention Beer
No tourist blog would be complete without mentioning Colorado's penchant for beer, especially craft beers. Touropia points this out on their Youtube post:
The state’s fun-loving culture attracts visitors looking for a laidback vacation too. After all, Colorado produces more beer than any other state.
Western Colorado Gets Some Noteworthy Love
A handful of Western Colorado locations pop up on Touropia's top ten list. Unfortunately, the Grand Junction/Montrose/Glenwood corridor doesn't appear to make the cut. Areas such as Telluride, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison, do make the list.
Who Are The People Behind This List?
The website Touropia compiles "best of" lists of the world's most amazing sights. According to their webpage, "We like reading lists and enjoy traveling so why not put these two together."
Topics they find of interest include:
- islands
- ancient monuments
- wildlife
- countries
- landscapes
Their lists are created "...for entertainment purposes but also to provide a sense of what there is to see in a country, city or continent and hope they are useful as a starting point for your next great travel journey."
Touropia's Top Ten Places to Visit in Colorado
