Looking For Love? This is the Best Place In Colorado to Find It

Dating in Colorado is hard, but it can be a bit easier if you look in the right places.

According to a new report from Zillow, the best place for singles looking to find love in Colorado is in Denver.

Location, Location, Location

Zillow recently compiled a list of the top metros in America for those looking for love. Denver, Colorado made the top 10 list and came in at number 4. Zillow based its results on metrics like the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability.

Moving for Love or Going Long Distance

Personally, I will attest to the fact that Denver is a great place to find love. When I moved here from Texas I tried the dating scene here on the Western Slope and it did not yield good results.

I was not looking to find love in the Denver metro and had my dating profiles distance settings within a few miles, but somehow there were tons of guys from the Denver area slipping through my filters. The dating pool here on the Western Slope is pretty small, so I can only assume that the dating apps I was using were trying to supplement the void.

I ended up finding someone who was willing to take on the distance and we've been dating for 6 months now and he is sooooooo much better than any of the crazy dates I had here. Believe me, I went on a date with a guy here in Grand Junction who served time for murder so yeah, much better!

Don't let distance be a deterrent, it could work.

How The Other Metros in America Ranked

Apparently, I came from the state with the best metros for singles because Texas took 4 of the 10 top spots.

Here is the full list:

Wichita, KS Austin, TX Milwaukee, WI Denver, CO San Antonio, TX Houston, TX Dallas, TX Seattle, WA Washington, DC Boston, MA

Zillow reports that 51% of renters report being single and never married, so there's still plenty of fish in the sea for you!

