Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie

Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado.

What is Bedrock Colorado?

Bedrock, Colorado is pretty much a wide spot in the road in southwestern Colorado near the Utah border. It's technically in Montrose County sitting at 4,990 feet above sea level and has a zip code of 81411. So yes, it's a real town.

Bedrock was first established as a town in the state of Colorado back in 1883 which was the same year that the town's post office was built.

It's unclear how many people live in Bedrock, but it's currently estimated to be around 50.

However, there's a little store in Bedrock that is not only one of the most remarkable things about the town but also its claim to fame.

Bedrock Colorado's Famous Store

Originally built in 1882, The Bedrock Store was once the only place in town in which its residents could purchase gas, food, liquor, and other essential items. The Bedrock Store was built on bedrock stone and served the ranching community and uranium miners that spent time up there.

However, if the store looks familiar to you at all, that's likely because it was featured in the 1991 film Thelma and Louise starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

While the store has a lot of history, it has unfortunately gone out of business and is for sale, but it is still standing in the same spot that is has been for many years.

Take a look around Bedrock, Colorado, and check out the famous Bedrock Store while you're at it:

