See Why this Aspen Colorado Home is Selling for $20 Million

It's pretty common knowledge that in order to live comfortably in Aspen, you've got to have quite a bit of money. You're probably familiar with the classic Jim Carrey film Dumb and Dumber and if so, you probably remember the extravagant homes depicted in the movie.

However, even if you can't afford a multi-million dollar home, it's certainly fun to dream and a home currently listed for sale in the popular Colorado ski town is going for just over $20 million.

Location of $20 Million Aspen Colorado Home

The home is located at 173 Skimming Lane in beautiful Aspen, Colorado. While not necessarily in the heart of Aspen, the home's location is a comfortable midway point between the hustle and bustle of downtown while still being close enough that a drive into town is only minutes away.

In addition, the home's location offers amazing views of surrounding mountains, large trees of all different kinds, and as you'll see below, unmatched sunsets.

Details About $20 Million Aspen Colorado Home

The home is fairly new, built in 2009, and features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, is 5,110 square feet in area and sits on a 0.44-acre lot.

The home is currently listed for $20,500,000 and is a dream come true for any individual that loves crisp mountain air, skiing, and luxury, while only being roughly a mile from the downtown area of one of the world's most famous ski towns.

